Welcome to
Gamers Island
The Digital Jungle
Gamers Island located in the heart of downtown Ferguson, MO.
248 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135
Gamers Island is a family friendly, safe, social-gaming environment that offers a premier gaming experience. Whether you like PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, or VR, we have you covered, providing numerous games, private streaming booths and more.
* Monthly Tournaments
* Birthdays
* Private Events
* Corporate Team Building
“Welcome to the Digital Jungle”
Get in Touch
OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING
FEBRUARY 25, 2023!!!!!
Hours of
Operation
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.
01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.
01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.
01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 07:00 p.m.
