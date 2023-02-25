top of page

Gamers Island located in the heart of downtown Ferguson, MO.

248 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO 63135

 

Gamers Island is a family friendly, safe, social-gaming environment that offers a premier gaming experience. Whether you like PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, or VR, we have you covered, providing numerous games, private streaming booths and more.

 

* Monthly Tournaments

* Birthdays

* Private Events

* Corporate Team Building

      

“Welcome to the Digital Jungle”

 OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING

FEBRUARY 25, 2023!!!!!

Hours of
Operation
Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.

01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.

01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.

01:00 p.m. - 09:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. - 07:00 p.m.

248 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO, USA

gamersislandstl@gmail.com

314-736-1070

